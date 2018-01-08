Pena signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Pena, who spent all of last season in the minors after failing to break camp with the Royals, last appeared in the majors in 2016, when he struggled to a .154/.214/.231 line during a brief stint (nine games) with the Cardinals. He should get a chance to compete for the Tigers' backup catching gig in spring training, though he's more likely destined for a role as organizational catching depth in 2018.