Pena was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.

There was some talk earlier in camp that Pena could make the team as a third catcher, but he will start the year at Triple-A. James McCann will be the starter with John Hicks, Derek Norris and Jarrod Saltalamacchia still competing for who will be the backup catcher.

