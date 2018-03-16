Tigers' Brayan Pena: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Pena was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
There was some talk earlier in camp that Pena could make the team as a third catcher, but he will start the year at Triple-A. James McCann will be the starter with John Hicks, Derek Norris and Jarrod Saltalamacchia still competing for who will be the backup catcher.
More News
-
Tigers' Brayan Pena: Could make roster as third catcher•
-
Tigers' Brayan Pena: Gets minor-league deal with Tigers•
-
Royals' Brayan Pena: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Royals' Brayan Pena: Signs minor league deal with Kansas City•
-
Brayan Pena: Released by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Brayan Pena: Designated for assignment•
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...