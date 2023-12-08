Hanifee signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers non-tendered Hanifee earlier in the offseason, but the team will keep him around on a minor-league pact. Hanifee gave up three runs across five innings in three appearances with the Tigers last season, and he logged a 4.38 ERA through 90.1 frames at Triple-A Toledo.