Hanifee signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Tigers non-tendered Hanifee earlier in the offseason, but the team will keep him around on a minor-league pact. Hanifee gave up three runs across five innings in three appearances with the Tigers last season, and he logged a 4.38 ERA through 90.1 frames at Triple-A Toledo.
More News
-
Brenan Hanifee: Heads into free agency•
-
Tigers' Brenan Hanifee: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Brenan Hanifee: Set for big-league debut•
-
Orioles' Brenan Hanifee: Back in action at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Brenan Hanifee: Starts throwing again•
-
Orioles' Brenan Hanifee: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•