After tossing two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Hanifee now has a 0.00 ERA and 0.82 WHIP across 7.1 innings this spring along with seven strikeouts.

Hanifee was a pleasant surprise for the Tigers in 2024, posting a 1.84 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 29.1 regular-season innings after getting called up to the majors in early August. The righty often served as an opener and gave Detroit some length out of the bullpen. Based on his strong showing last year and impressive spring so far, Hanifee should have a roster spot locked up, and he may see more high-leverage work as the season progresses if he continues to pitch well.