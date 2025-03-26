Hanifee will be included on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

He ultimately got the call over Jason Foley, who was surprisingly optioned to Triple-A Toledo earlier Wednesday. Hanifee spun 10.2 scoreless innings this spring with a 9:3 K:BB and held a 1.84 ERA and 23:6 K:BB across 29.1 frames with the Tigers last season. He's better at getting groundballs than strikeouts and will likely serve in a middle relief role.