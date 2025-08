The Tigers optioned Hanifee to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After giving up two runs (one earned) and taking the loss Friday, Hanifee will be sent down to the minors in order to make room for the newly acquired Charlie Morton. Hanifee still boasts a 3.10 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 52.1 innings in 2025, making it likely he'll put on a Tigers uniform again before the end of the season.