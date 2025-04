The Tigers recalled Hanifee from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

The move replenishes Detroit's bullpen after Beau Brieske (ankle) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Hanifee cracked the Tigers' Opening Day roster, and in seven appearances before being optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday, he posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across eight innings.