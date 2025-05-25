Hanifee (2-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits over an inning of work to take the loss Saturday against the Guardians. He walked one and struck out one.

Working the top of the 10th inning with the score tied 3-3, Hanifee picked an inopportune time to have his worst outing of the season. Coming into Saturday, the righty had allowed only six earned runs all year and had yet to allow more than one earned run in any single appearance. Hanifee still has a strong 3.24 ERA despite the hiccup, and he'll remain a key member of Detroit's bullpen.