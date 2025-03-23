Hanifee, Brant Hurter and Andrew Chafin are likely competing for Detroit's final bullpen spot to begin the regular season, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hanifee is a righty, while Hurter and Chafin are southpaws, so the decision could come down to how manager A.J. Hinch decides to construct his bullpen. Even if Hanifee doesn't make the cut initially, he figures to be in the mix for MLB action at some point this year, particularly if other players struggle or get hurt. Hanifee impressed in a small sample last year, posting a 1.84 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 29.1 regular-season innings for the Tigers.