The Tigers re-signed White to a minor-league contract on Dec. 13.

White was non-tendered by Detroit last month but is back in the organization on a minors pact. The 26-year-old missed much of the 2024 season with elbow problems and underwent hydrodissection in August for nerve issues. White will be healthy for spring training and will likely begin the 2025 season in the Triple-A Toledo bullpen.