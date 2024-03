White (elbow) has been cleared for all baseball activities and may return to game action this weekend, MLB.com reports.

White has been dealing with right elbow soreness for a few weeks, but it seems like a return to Grapefruit League play is imminent. The righty made his MLB debut last season, logging a 5.09 ERA across 40.2 innings, and he should have a shot at a middle-relief role to start this year assuming he's healthy.