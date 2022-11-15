Tigers' Brendan White: Joins 40-man roster By RotoWire Staff Nov 15, 2022 at 6:29 pm ET • 1 min read White was added to Detroit's 40-man roster Tuesday.White spent 2022 at Double-A Erie and had a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 73:17 K:BB across 67.1 innings. The Tigers added him to the 40-man roster in order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.