The Tigers designated White for assignment Tuesday.
White dealt spent most of the 2024 season away from the field due to injury. He had a procedure done to his elbow in late August and started throwing sessions at the end of September. In order to create room for a few pitchers being selected to the 40-man roster Tuesday, the 26-year-old got the boot.
