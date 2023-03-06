White is a strong candidate to make his MLB debut later this season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

White recorded a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 73:17 K:BB across 67.1 innings with Double-A Erie last year, and the Tigers moved him onto the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The righty could make the jump to Triple-A this year and possibly make his MLB debut if he pitches well. White has shown an effective slider as a reliever and closed out nine games for Erie in 2022, though he likely wouldn't have a high-leverage role initially in the majors.