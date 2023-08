White will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers will likely call on White to cover one or two innings before he exits the contest and turns the game over to Joey Wentz, who will be called up from Triple-A Toledo and is expected to work in bulk relief. White is serving as an opener for the second time this season after he previously made his first MLB start July 1 in Colorado.