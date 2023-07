White will start on the mound for the Tigers on Saturday against Colorado, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Saturday will mark the first start of White's MLB career -- and his first start at any level since 2021 in High-A West Michigan. The 24-year-old righty holds a 5.23 ERA and 1.16 WHIP on the season through 10.1 innings, and he will likely only remain on the mound for an inning or two Saturday.