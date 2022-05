Davis was claimed off waivers by the TIgers on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

Davis had been on the Angels' 40-man roster since November but had yet to make his major-league debut. He hasn't been particularly good through 36 games for Triple-A Salt Lake, as his .243/.333/.463 slash line is merely good for a 96 wRC+ given the Pacific Coast League's hitter-friendly environment.