The Tigers reassigned Davis to minor-league camp Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old Davis reached the majors for the first time last September and appeared in three games for the Tigers before being pushed off the 40-man roster in the offseason. He re-signed with Detroit on a minor-league deal this winter that included an invitation to big-league spring training, but he was unable to secure a spot on the Tigers' season-opening roster after slashing .250/.379/.375 over 19 games in the Grapefruit League. He'll start the season at Triple-A Toledo.