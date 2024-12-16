The Tigers signed Serven to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.
Serven, 29, slashed .159/.243/.222 in 28 games with the Blue Jays this past season. It's possible he could win the backup catcher job in Detroit behind Jake Rogers if the Tigers want to give Dillon Dingler a little more seasoning in the minors.
