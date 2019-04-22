Deatherage (hip) is expected to be game-ready by the end of the week, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Deatherage has been sidelined with an abdominal/hip flexor strain but is doing well in his recovery. Prior to landing on the minor-league injured list, the 23-year-old was hitting .167/.286/.233 with six stolen bases through nine games with High-A Lakeland.