Tigers' Brock Deatherage: Off to hot start at High-A
In three games since getting promoted to High-A Lakeland, Deatherage is 4-for-11 with a walk and six runs scored.
Deatherage earned the promotion with a .313/.369/.443 slash line in 46 games with Low-A West Michigan, and he's kept up the torrid pace since moving up the organizational ladder. Among the four hits so far are a double and a triple, and the 22-year-old outfielder also has a stolen base. The 10th-round pick out of North Carolina State has certainly gotten off to a fast start in his professional career.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...