Tigers' Brock Deatherage: Off to hot start at High-A

In three games since getting promoted to High-A Lakeland, Deatherage is 4-for-11 with a walk and six runs scored.

Deatherage earned the promotion with a .313/.369/.443 slash line in 46 games with Low-A West Michigan, and he's kept up the torrid pace since moving up the organizational ladder. Among the four hits so far are a double and a triple, and the 22-year-old outfielder also has a stolen base. The 10th-round pick out of North Carolina State has certainly gotten off to a fast start in his professional career.