Tigers' Brock Deatherage: Posts second five-hit performance

Deatherage went 5-for-5 at the plate in Low-A West Michigan's 5-2 loss to Fort Wayne on Sunday.

It's already the second five-hit performance of Deatherage's brief career, as the 22-year-old previously achieved the feat July 4. Prior to arriving in West Michigan, Deatherage started his career off with four home runs in his first two games in the Gulf Coast League, but the power has since gone missing. The outfielder has only gone deep twice in his 42 games in the Midwest League.