Deatherage (hip) went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in High-A Lakeland's loss to Charlotte on Friday.

He served as the designated hitter in his first game back from the 7-day injured list. Deatherage got off to a slow start at the plate with Lakeland, slashing .167/.286/.233 in nine games before the hip injury popped up. At least he was making the most of his time on the basepaths with six steals in seven attempts in those nine games.