Tigers' Brock Deatherage: Sizzling at Low-A affiliate

Deatherage went 5-for-5 with a triple and four singles Wednesday for Low-A West Michigan in its 7-3 win over Lansing.

It's already the second milestone game of the 22-year-old's short professional career, as he previously hit three home runs in his debut June 18 with the Tigers' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. The 10th-round pick out of North Carolina State has turned in three multi-hit efforts over 11 games since arriving at Low-A, aiding him to a .385 average.