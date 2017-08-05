Tigers' Bruce Rondon: Converts first save opportunity of season Friday
Rondon pitched a scoreless inning on one hit while striking out two to earn his first save of the season Friday against the Orioles.
Rondon was protecting a three-run a lead, and took advantage of his first save opportunity of the season. Since June 27, he has seven holds to go along with his one save, and although his 10.93 ERA looks toxic, he's only been on the mound for 15 innings this season.
