Tigers' Bruce Rondon: Optioned to Triple-A
Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after struggling and taking the loss Sunday against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Rondon couldn't find the strike zone on Sunday, as he walked two batters on a total of nine pitches. Both runners came around to score, which put the Tigers down 6-4 and bumped Rondon's ERA up to 10.91. Manager Brad Ausmus said Rondon's first few pitches were "alarming" and "weren't real close," so he wasted no time pulling the 26-year-old. Rondon has some talent, but clearly he needs to refine his control and grow as a pitcher. He'll try to do that at Triple-A and could rejoin the MLB club when rosters expand in September.
