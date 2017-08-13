Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Room on the roster is needed for Monday's starter, Michael Fulmer (elbow), and the struggling Rondon is the resulting roster casualty. He will head back to the minors for some more seasoning after allowing two runs without recording an out to earn the loss Sunday. While he has impressed with his overpowering stuff at times (12.1 K/9), he now owns an unsightly 10.91 ERA in 15.2 innings out of the Tigers bullpen.