Tigers' Bruce Rondon: Struggles, takes loss Sunday
Rondon (1-3) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Twins. He didn't record an out and walked two batters on nine pitches. Both runners came around to score.
Rondon simply couldn't find the strike zone in this one, and manager Brad Ausmus showed little patience in the right-hander. Rondon has displayed electric stuff at times, but he just hasn't been able to put it all together. With a 10.91 ERA, Rondon likely won't be getting too many high-leverage opportunities moving forward, and he's probably not worth owning in most standard leagues at this point.
More News
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...