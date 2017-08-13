Rondon (1-3) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Twins. He didn't record an out and walked two batters on nine pitches. Both runners came around to score.

Rondon simply couldn't find the strike zone in this one, and manager Brad Ausmus showed little patience in the right-hander. Rondon has displayed electric stuff at times, but he just hasn't been able to put it all together. With a 10.91 ERA, Rondon likely won't be getting too many high-leverage opportunities moving forward, and he's probably not worth owning in most standard leagues at this point.