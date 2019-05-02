Garcia (elbow) was activated from the minor-league injured list Thursday and assigned to High-A Lakeland, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Garcia has been sidelined all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in February of 2018, but he's finally been cleared to return to game action. Seeing as the right-hander hasn't pitched in the minors since 2017, the Tigers will ease him back into action in the lower minors before eventually returning him to Triple-A Toledo. Should Garcia rediscover some of his pre-injury form upon his return -- he compiled a 2.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 55 innings between four minor-league stops in 2017 -- he could find himself in the majors later in the season.