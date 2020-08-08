Garcia (2-0) allowed an unearned run and blew a save chance Friday against the Pirates but picked up the win in the 17-13, 11-inning game.

Garcia entered in the 10th inning with the Tigers up 13-12. He allowed the automatic runner on second base to score, but got out of the inning without any further damage. The righty then picked up the win when Detroit erupted for four runs in the top of the 11th. Garcia should continue to serve in a middle relief role for the Tigers.