The Tigers selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
According to Beck, Garcia is expected to temporarily move into the rotation for Friday's game in Toronto, which would mark the 27-year-old's first start in his first 73 appearances in the big leagues. Perhaps as a reaction to the numerous personnel losses the Tigers have suffered to their rotation this season, Garcia recently transitioned into a starting role for Toledo. He maxed out at four innings over his three starts for the Triple-A affiliate, so the Tigers likely won't bank on him working deep into the game if he does in fact receive the starting nod Friday versus the Blue Jays.