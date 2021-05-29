Garcia (1-1) allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out two over one inning in the win against the Yankees on Friday.

Garcia entered in the top of the 10th inning in a 1-1 game. Aaron Judge started the inning at second and was able to score on a passed ball to give the Yankees the lead. Garcia came away with the win after Robbie Grossman hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. The 26-year-old has six straight appearances without an earned run. He carries a 4.50 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP through 18 innings.