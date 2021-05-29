Garcia (1-1) allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out two over one inning in a win against the Yankees on Friday.

The 26-year-old entered in the top of the 10th inning in a 1-1 game. Aaron Judge started the inning at second and was able to score on a passed ball to give the Yankees the lead, but Garcia came away with the win after Robbie Grossman hit a two-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th. Garcia hasn't been charged with an earned run in six straight appearances and carries a 4.50 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 18 innings.