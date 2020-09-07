Garcia allowed one hit but didn't allow a run across one inning to earn the save Sunday against the Twins.

Garcia entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and slammed the door to earn his first save. He also received a save chance in the 10th inning Friday, but failed to convert it successfully. It appears the team still has faith in him, however, and he may have the chance to pick up saves in the final few weeks of the season. Overall, he has a 1.69 ERA across 16 innings to this point in the campaign, but has just a 7:5 K:BB in that span.