Garcia is listed as the Tigers' starting pitcher for Friday's game in Toronto.
Making the 73rd MLB appearance of his career, Garcia will be getting his first look as a starter after recently moving into the rotation at Triple-A Toledo prior to his call-up Wednesday. While starting in his last three outings for Toledo, Garcia didn't cover more than four innings any time out and turned in an unremarkable 6:6 K:BB, so he doesn't shape up as an appealing streaming option while he takes on a strong Toronto offense on the road.