Garcia is one of several options to close out games for the Tigers to begin the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Garcia pitched well across 21.2 innings in 2020, recording a 1.66 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, and he finished the year as Detroit's closer, registering four saves in six chances. Gregory Soto might have the best pure stuff in the team's bullpen, but it's unclear how exactly new manager A.J. Hinch will approach end-game decisions.