Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Joining big-league bullpen
The Tigers selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Sunday's game against the Twins.
Before missing nearly 18 months after requiring Tommy John surgery in 2017, Garcia had been one of the Tigers' more impressive power arms in the upper levels of the minors. Now healthy again, Garcia emerged as a strong form at the back end of the Toledo bullpen, posting a 2.97 ERA and 33:14 K:BB in 33.1 innings. He could quickly gain traction in a late-inning role out of a Detroit bullpen that's otherwise lacking in impact arms.
