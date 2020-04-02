Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Likely to make Opening Day roster
Garcia will likely make the Tigers' Opening Day roster when the MLB season is able to resume, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It is expected that teams will be able to start the season with 30 roster spots instead of 26. That's good news for players like Garcia, who was competing for a bullpen spot when spring training ended. The righty made his MLB debut toward the end of last season and logged 6.2 innings for the Tigers.
