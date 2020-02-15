Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Looking to begin year in majors
Garcia is competing for a spot in the Tigers' bullpen out of spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old made his MLB debut at the end of 2019, appearing in seven games and allowing nine earned runs but also striking out seven across 6.2 innings of work. Garcia was considered one of the team's most impressive young arms before missing nearly 18 months due to Tommy John surgery in 2017. Manager Ron Gardenhire said his arm "has a lot of life," and with Detroit struggling to find consistent pitching the last few years, Garcia has the chance to make an impact if he performs well this spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...