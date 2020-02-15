Garcia is competing for a spot in the Tigers' bullpen out of spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old made his MLB debut at the end of 2019, appearing in seven games and allowing nine earned runs but also striking out seven across 6.2 innings of work. Garcia was considered one of the team's most impressive young arms before missing nearly 18 months due to Tommy John surgery in 2017. Manager Ron Gardenhire said his arm "has a lot of life," and with Detroit struggling to find consistent pitching the last few years, Garcia has the chance to make an impact if he performs well this spring.