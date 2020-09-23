Garcia (2-1) was tagged with a blown save and the loss Tuesday against the Twins after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two across two-thirds of an inning.

Garcia pitched the 10th inning with a one-run lead, but he quickly allowed the game-tying run on an RBI single from Eddie Rosario that scored Jake Cave. He bounced back and struck out both Miguel Sano and Mitch Garver, but Max Kepler notched the game-winning RBI with a single that scored Rosario. Garcia is now 3-for-4 in save opportunities this season and even though this performance didn't come out as expected, he should end the season as Detroit's closer.