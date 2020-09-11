Garcia pitched a scoreless seventh inning during a 6-3 win over the Cardinals in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader to record his second save of the season.

With the Tigers down 3-0, Jose Cisnero got the final out of the fifth inning and tossed a clean sixth, setting Garcia up for the save chance when the team staged a late rally. Garcia has now delivered nine straight scoreless appearances, collecting both his saves and three holds over that stretch, but his 2:2 K:BB in 6.1 innings over that stretch isn't exactly dominant. Still, as long as he's getting results, he should remain part of Detroit's high-leverage committee.