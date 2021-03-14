Garcia has tossed two scoreless innings in Grapefruit League action so far. He's allowed three hits and a walk with no strikeouts.

Garcia, who's in the mix to close for Detroit, has been used sparingly so far this spring, so it's hard to take much away from his performance. He did register a solid 1.66 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 21.2 innings last season, though he only struck out 12 batters, so he may not profile as the typical overpowering end-game option. Gregory Soto is the other frontrunner to close for the Tigers, and the lefty does overpower hitters a bit more frequently, which may push Garcia to more of a setup role. The 25-year-old was second on the team with four saves last season.