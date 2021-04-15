Garcia worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless inning and record the save in Wednesday's win over the Astros. He struck out two.

Garcia earned his second save of the season in as many chances, which leads the team, and he had to work for it. He entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning following a poor showing from Jose Cisnero, but managed to only allow a single run as the Tigers escaped with the 6-4 win. Gregory Soto is the only other Detroit player with a save this season, and he was asked to navigate through the heart of the Houston order in the eighth. All three pitchers seem to be in the mix for saves at this point, but Garcia could earn more opportunities if he continues to excel in tough spots.