Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following his start Friday against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
He gave up zero earned runs on one hit and six walks while striking out three in four innings while making a spot start. Garcia could come back up the next time the Tigers need a fill-in starter.
More News
-
Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Contract selected to start Friday•
-
Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Returning Friday for another start•
-
Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Sent down after spot start•
-
Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Getting first MLB start•
-
Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Called up, could start Friday•
-
Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Outrighted to Triple-A•