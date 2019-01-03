Garcia (elbow) is approximately two months away from resuming mound work, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After recording a 2.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 55 innings between four minor-league stops in 2017, Garcia looked like someone who could be a difference maker for the Detroit bullpen heading into 2018. That never came to pass, however, as the right-hander experienced pain early in spring training and underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Feb. 16. Now almost 11 months removed from the procedure, Garcia is nearing the finish line in his recovery but may be limited for much of the upcoming spring. Once the Tigers are comfortable with his health, expect him to report to Triple-A Toledo, where he'll look to rediscover the form that once made him a potential closer in waiting for the big club.