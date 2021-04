Garcia earned the save during Saturday's 5-2 win over Cleveland after allowing one run with one strikeout and zero walks over 1.1 innings.

It was the 25-year-old's first appearance of the season, and he needed only 14 pitches to record four outs while surrendering one single. Garcia nabbed four saves in 2020 and figures to be in the mix for saves throughout this season, with he and Gregory Soto each picking up a save in the first two games.