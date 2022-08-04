Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Garcia will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Friday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Garcia will be joining the Tigers for his second Friday start in a row, as he previously took the hill last weekend in Toronto and took a no-decision while giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings. Since Garcia was added to the roster last week as a COVID-19 replacement for Andrew Chafin, the Tigers will need to formally add the right-hander back to the 40-man roster so he can make his spot start versus Tampa Bay. Garcia could be headed back to the minors immediately following his upcoming start, as the Tigers should get Beau Brieske (forearm) back from the injured list when a fifth member of the rotation is needed next week.