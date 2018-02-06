Tigers' Bryan Garcia: Seeing Dr. James Andrews
Garcia (elbow) is meeting with Dr. James Andrews next week about recurring pain in his elbow, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Garcia hasn't yet been scheduled for Tommy John surgery, but that's usually the expected outcome when a player meets with Dr. Andrews about an elbow injury. Garcia pitched across four levels in the Tigers' minor league system last year, eventually reaching Triple-A Toledo. The reliever has a career 2.20 ERA in 73.2 minor-league innings. He could have been in line to reach the major-league pen at some point in 2018, but Tommy John surgery would obviously delay that by at least a year.
