Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after his start Friday against the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

He gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings during the spot start. This was his 73rd appearance in the majors but just his first appearance as a starter. Garcia has generally been going between one and four innings down on the farm, and his most likely MLB role moving forward is still probably as a reliever.