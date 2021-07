Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Tuesday's loss to the Rangers, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander surrendered a pair of solo homers during the eighth inning Tuesday, and he's given up 13 earned runs in his past five outings. Garcia was a decent bullpen piece through 25 appearances with a 4.21 ERA, but his recent struggles unsurprisingly led to a demotion.